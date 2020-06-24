What disengagement? Chinese structures spotted on both sides of LAC

Last week, there had been a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead and others injured. The attack came even as the two countries were engaged in de-escalation talks over a border dispute.
Since then, China has reiterated its claim to the Galwan Valley area, while the Ministry of External Affairs contends that the "exaggerated" claim goes against "China’s own past position".
More recently, the two countries have agreed to resume talks to ensure disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. But if satellite images are anything to go by, it would seem that China has continued to fortify it's presence even beyond the LAC. As per an ANI report, the neighbouring country has continued its build-up, including the Finger area where they have strengthened themselves with more positions and constructions.
An NDTV report cites satellite images to add that there is a presence of Chinese structures on both sides of the LAC -- something that appears to be increasing as the days pass. To give an example, images of Patrol Point 14 that the publication obtained from Maxar show that while there had been a single tent in the area on May 22, there now appears to be possible defensive Chinese positions as well as what seem to be shelters along the route leading to the LAC. Additionally, it would seem that Chinese structures removed by the Indian Army troops earlier have now made a comeback.
A similar situation can be seen in the Galwan area, where the Chinese have reportedly built some of their structures after the clash.
Reportedly, the Chinese Army started its build up along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector from May 4 and deployed more than 10,000 troops along with heavy artillery, armoured regiments and defence batteries.
News agency ANI quoted a source to add that the Chinese have "continued to indulge in heightened military activities like deployment of troops and construction" in the finger area along Pangong Tso lake. The Indian side claims the areas up to Finger 8 but the Chinese Army during the recent face-offs have been blocking Army patrols from going beyond Finger 4. The Chinese side has been aggressively trying to bring newer areas under its control in the Finger area, the sources said.
The build up on the Indian positions PP-15, PP-17 and PP-17A also continues to exist as the Chinese have been using a road, which moves close to Indian patrolling points from its side, to send both men and equipment urgently to the Indian side. In areas opposite the Daulat Beg Oldie sector, the Chinese are trying to create troubles for the Indian patrols near PP-10 to PP-13. In the rear positions also at its air bases including Hotan and Gar Gunsa, the Chinese Army's Air Force has brought in its strategic bombers and the number of fighter aircraft numbers have gone up including their own Russian-made Su-30s.
In related news, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation.
(With inputs from agencies)
