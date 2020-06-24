What disengagement? Chinese structures spotted on both sides of LAC

More recently, the two countries have agreed to resume talks to ensure disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. But if satellite images are anything to go by, it would seem that China has continued to fortify it's presence even beyond the LAC. As per an ANI report, the neighbouring country has continued its build-up, including the Finger area where they have strengthened themselves with more positions and constructions.

An NDTV report cites satellite images to add that there is a presence of Chinese structures on both sides of the LAC -- something that appears to be increasing as the days pass. To give an example, images of Patrol Point 14 that the publication obtained from Maxar show that while there had been a single tent in the area on May 22, there now appears to be possible defensive Chinese positions as well as what seem to be shelters along the route leading to the LAC. Additionally, it would seem that Chinese structures removed by the Indian Army troops earlier have now made a comeback.

A similar situation can be seen in the Galwan area, where the Chinese have reportedly built some of their structures after the clash.

Reportedly, the Chinese Army started its build up along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector from May 4 and deployed more than 10,000 troops along with heavy artillery, armoured regiments and defence batteries.