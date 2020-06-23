Chinese FM denies claims of 40 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash; Twitter asks 'What are the real figures?'

A total of 20 Indian Army soldiers, including officials, were killed in a face-off with Chinese PLA troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last week. China also suffered casualties. According to news agency ANI, the eastern neighbours lost 43 of their soldiers. "Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan Valley," ANI said quoting sources.

On Sunday, China's army confirmed during military talks with India that their Commanding Officer was killed in the scuffle. "A Chinese commanding officer was among those killed in the June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, China's army confirmed during military talks with India at Galwan last week," sources told NDTV.

Now, the Chinese Foreign Ministry have released a statement on Tuesday and has claimed that reports of at least 40 soldiers of PLA being killed in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley as "Fake News". "The allegation by some Indian media outlets that at least 40 Chinese soldiers were killed is FAKE NEWS," Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times attributed the statement to China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.