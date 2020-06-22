Manmohan Singh targeting Modi's Galwan gaffe shows he has forgotten Balochistan blunder

For a neutral observer – as neutral as one can be while being human – it’s interesting to see how PM Modi has stretched the Overton Window so far that left-wing doves have morphed into right-wing hawks just to criticise him.

The Congress appears to be following the same approach, trying to out right-wing a supposedly nationalist right-wing BJP government. It’s likely to pay as much dividend as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi’s temple run. But it appears to be the Congress game plan right now as former PM Dr Manmohan Singh targeted the Modi government after his Galwan gaffe.

On the face of it, PM Modi and his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh are like chalk and cheese. While one mocks Harvard economists for criticising demonetization, saying hard work is more important, the latter, while not a Harvard alumnus, actually went to Cambridge and Oxford.

As an aside, Dr Singh’s remark that GDP would fall by 2% due did hit home.

But the erudite economist and the belligerent karyakarta can both lay claim to a very similar diplomatic gaffe.

In fact, it was ironic that Dr Singh, whilst giving out a statement asked PM Modi to be ‘mindful of the implications of his words’, forgot one of his regime’s most historic blunders -- a joint statement in which one definitely wasn’t mindful of one’s words.

In a statement, Dr Manhmohan Singh said: “The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests.”

The articulate former PM went on to say: “The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further.”

PM Modi’s statement about the Galwan showdown has been co-opted by the Chinese propaganda machine. Saying that no one intruded into our border, nor was any post taken by them, was absolute amateur-hour.

It was the utterance of a politician warming up a rally, not the statesman-like observation of a politician who is supposed to speak for everyone in the country, not just Indians.

Not only did PM Modi’s statement contradict the one put out by the Ministry of External Affairs, it would also indicate that Indian soldiers were killed on the ‘Chinese side’ or suggested that India had given up its claim to Galwan Valley.