PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar not on same page on Galwan Valley faceoff?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the all-party meeting said the Indian security forces are fully capable of protecting our borders and that they have been given complete freedom to take the appropriate action necessary. The meeting was convened to discuss the situation in India-China border areas and particularly about the violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night which left 20 Indian soldiers dead and many injured.

However, PM Modi in the meeting categorically stated that neither the Chinese have intruded into our border, nor has any of its posts been captured.

Now, PM Modi's this particular statement is in complete contradiction to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In his statement, Jaishankar had said that the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on "our" side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The External Affairs Minister had then slammed the Chinese move and called it "premeditated and planned" and "directly responsible for the violence and casualties".

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the Narendra Modi-led Government has neither confirmed nor denied reports of 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, were in Chinese custody following the Monday violent faceoff. According to the reports, they were returned on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) at around 5 pm on Thursday after hectic negotiations between the two sides, including three rounds of talks at the Major General level from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Indian Army in their statement on Thursday had only said "no Indian troops Missing In Action". However, it didn't completely clarify the reports. Meanwhile, China denied these reports on Friday and said that they have not detained any Indian soldiers.