'Have given our armed forces full freedom', says PM Modi at all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the all-party meeting said the security forces are fully capable of protecting our borders and that they have been given complete freedom to take appropriate action necessary.
The Prime Minister added that neither the Chinese have intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them. "20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson," ANI quoted PM Modi.
"Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go," he said and added, "The country has immense faith in our soldiers. I want to assure our soldiers that the entire country is with them."
Watch Video:
"India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost," the Prime Minister said.
Meanwhile, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi questioned PM Modi on the violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and said the all-party meeting should have happened much earlier. She asked, "What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pics? Did intelligence not report about unusual activity?"
The all-party meeting, which was attended by 20 parties, started by observing two minutes silence for the 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's M K Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray were others among those who attended the virtual meeting.
