'Have given our armed forces full freedom', says PM Modi at all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the all-party meeting said the security forces are fully capable of protecting our borders and that they have been given complete freedom to take appropriate action necessary.

The Prime Minister added that neither the Chinese have intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them. "20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson," ANI quoted PM Modi.

"Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go," he said and added, "The country has immense faith in our soldiers. I want to assure our soldiers that the entire country is with them."

Watch Video: