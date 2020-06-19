FPJ Fast Facts: From Sharad Pawar to Sonia Gandhi - who said what at all-party meet in one line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday called upon an all-party meeting to discuss the India-China violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The all-party meeting, which was attended by 20 parties, started by observing two minutes silence for the 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's M K Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the virtual meeting.

Here is what the opposition leaders said at the meet in one line:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and we need to respect such sensitive matters, reported ANI.

"We have full faith in the PM. In the past too, when it comes to national security, PM has taken landmark decisions," said Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said that the Prime Minister's clarity on Kashmir has angered China. His emphasis on Kashmir's development has also angered China. KCR stressed that PM's call of Atmanirbhar Bharat has rattled China.

"We stand with the Government fully and unconditionally," said Biju Janta Dal's Pinaki Misra.

DMK's MK Stalin said, "We are united when it comes to patriotism." He also welcomed PM Modi's recent statement of "giving a befitting reply" to China.

Sonia Gandhi questioned PM Modi on the faceoff and said the meeting should have happened much earlier. She asked, "What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pics?Did intelligence not report about unusual activity?"

"Infrastructure work along the border should not stop. China sponsored activities in Myanmar & Bangladesh is worrying. PM has been working on North East infra and it must go on," said NPP's Conrad Sangma.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "All-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government." "Don’t let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we won’t allow the Chinese to enter," she added.

"There is nationwide anger against China. There should be no differences among us. We are together," said JDU Chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are all one. This is the feeling. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families."