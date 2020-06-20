MEA counters 'exaggerated and untenable claim' to Galwan Valley; says it is against 'China’s own past position'

Earlier this week, there had been a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army officials dead, and others injured. While army officials had said that the altercation happened after Chinese troops attempted to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory.

Following his comments, China had repeated its claim that the Galwan valley of Ladakh union territory is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in an official statement that Chinese troops had been patrolling this region "for many years". He alleged that Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley since April this year.

The statement contained a step by step account of the Galwan Valley clash, as per the Chinese side.