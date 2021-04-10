What action is being contemplated against CAPF, district SP: TMC questions Election Commission over killing of 4 people in Cooch Behar

On the day of voting for the fourth phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has questioned the Election Commission for it's expected action against the firing attack done by CRPF in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The killing of four people has created an uproar as TMC has strongly condemned the action taken by the CRPF.

The Trinamool Congress has issued a letter to the Election Commission where it mentions the killing of 4 people and injuring of 3 people by the CAPF. The letter read, "the mistake of seven people was only that they participated in the festival of democracy which is being conducted by you (EC)."

It further read that the Superintendent of Police who was the charge of CAPF in that district is also a person whom the ECI found suitable for the replacement of erstwhile SP.

The TMC accused the EC of being in favour of BJP. It said that the EC is faclitating violence done by the BJP and the CAPF is following the orders of the Home Minister of India. In previous three phases, TMC had raised complaints against the CAPF but no action was taken by the election body.

Citing these issues, TMC raised two questions in the letter. It asked, what action is being contemplated against the errant CAPF, its hierarchy and the SP of Coochbehar and secondly what action will be taken against the senior election Commission of India officials for this act of murder.