WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh's swipe at protesting athletes: 'You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar'

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who holds the positions of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and is a BJP MP, took a swipe at the wrestlers protesting in New Delhi by saying that Jantar Mantar is not a place where justice can be served.

The statement comes few days after seven women wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment, resulting in two FIRs being filed against him by the Delhi Police. One of the FIRs was filed under the POCSO Act in connection with allegations made by a minor wrestler, and the other was for outraging modesty.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗵 𝗔𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗮: 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵

Brij Bhushan Singh claimed that the individuals who accused him of wrongdoing are associated with an akhada that is supported by Congress MP Deepender Hooda.

Singh said: "90% of the athletes and guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families and the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same 'akhada'. The patron of that 'akhada' is Deepender Hooda."

In an apparent jibe at wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, the WFI chief said: "You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the police, court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides.”

𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹: 𝗪𝗙𝗜 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳

In a statement made a day earlier, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stated that he was prepared to undergo any form of investigation, but he would not step down from his position.

"I am completely innocent and have full faith in the Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation,"he said, while addressing reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city in Uttar Pradesh.

"Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal," Singh added.