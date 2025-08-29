 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted On Friday; IMD Issues Orange Alert In These Regions
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on August 29, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 33 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain in coastal and Malnad districts of the state, very heavy rain at isolated places today and tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms with strong winds in interior districts today."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors. The weather department has issued an orange alert in coastal regions.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

