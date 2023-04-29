Arvind Kejriwal joins wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, asks why govt is saving Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanded strict action against him.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “Just think about the fact that there is someone so powerful that it took a week-long struggle and the intervention of the Supreme Court to get an FIR registered against them,”

"All those who love India, are standing with you. Those who misbehave with our daughters and sisters, must be hanged," he added.

He asked that why the Central government is trying to protect Singh against whom the wrestlers have levelled sexual harassments charges.

Kejriwal also appealed to the central government to not “stop water and power” from reaching the protest arena.

Priyanka accuses Centre of "protecting" Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and called for the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Congress leader accused the government of "protecting" Singh, and was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at the protest site.

The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.