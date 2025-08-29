Kerala Lottery Result: August 29, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 17 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-17 on Friday, August 29, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-17 for Friday, 29-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RE 302032（ERNAKULAM）

Agent Name: PRAKASHAN P R

Agency No.: E 7458

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 302032

RB 302032

RC 302032

RD 302032

RF 302032

RG 302032

RH 302032

RJ 302032

RK 302032

RL 302032

RM 302032

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RF 739176（MANANTHAVADY）

Agent Name: SONY P

Agency No.: W 2767

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RC 319936（GURUVAYOOR）

Agent Name: SUDHEER T

Agency No.: R 6589

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0515 0603 1385 1655 1749 2669 2837 3579 4761 6196 6552 6628 6668 6766 6851 7175 7523 8044 9096 9248

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0523 7182 7561 7632 7649 9646

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0247 0389 0574 1219 1222 1626 1686 3065 3203 3457 3794 3945 4115 4608 5051 5125 5707 5880 5926 6404 7526 8021 8111 8236 8267 8675 8810 8946 9514 9621

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0027 0062 0177 0339 0387 0437 0499 0544 0687 0788 0822 0956 1141 1180 1220 1789 2168 2419 2464 2656 2747 3014 3062 3201 3299 3445 3554 3756 3820 4031 4096 4166 4579 4834 4871 4905 5262 5444 5446 5519 5600 5653 6076 6232 6651 6705 6853 7110 7277 7341 7551 7784 7827 7950 8167 8322 8651 8676 8704 8912 9036 9053 9183 9399 9402 9409 9466 9489 9617 9643 9662 9669 9843 9907 9953 9980

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0255 0319 0470 0577 0623 0883 0884 0928 1217 1231 1340 1531 1570 1650 1865 2388 2581 2616 2657 2885 2906 3075 3081 3108 3263 3272 3347 3349 3418 3525 3628 3713 3714 4064 4295 4478 4772 5104 5220 5418 5535 5577 5648 5764 5984 5993 6010 6024 6028 6074 6102 6192 6212 6473 6541 6554 6620 6742 6806 6826 7346 7372 7472 7527 7566 7618 7842 7962 7963 8011 8175 8249 8349 8415 8492 8540 8544 8604 8738 8751 8757 8811 8905 9229 9437 9516 9623 9675 9714 9778 9813 9974

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0049 0084 0147 0225 0318 0476 0644 0810 0868 0936 1008 1052 1060 1068 1157 1203 1262 1273 1292 1470 1551 1554 1563 1658 1711 1728 1928 1929 1934 1945 1958 1979 1999 2220 2471 2508 2519 2523 2547 2572 2655 2853 2960 3019 3125 3265 3319 3455 3496 3518 3523 3535 3570 3758 3838 3856 3962 4018 4067 4158 4388 4402 4434 4474 4475 4778 4901 4952 5031 5039 5050 5077 5170 5199 5391 5409 5493 5515 5530 5808 5849 5879 5902 5939 6054 6059 6091 6136 6206 6252 6260 6356 6610 6627 6646 6650 6750 6763 6849 6876 6897 7039 7046 7086 7117 7299 7332 7488 7518 7583 7613 7630 7644 7700 7803 7852 7859 7915 8016 8067 8096 8219 8381 8434 8452 8495 8534 8756 8760 8829 9047 9050 9066 9129 9271 9354 9375 9541 9571 9681 9730 9746 9799 9952

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-17: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.