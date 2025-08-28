Kerala Lottery Result: August 28, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-587 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-587 on Thursday, August 28, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-587 for Thursday, 28-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

PA 214059（KOTTAYAM）

Agent Name: KM SURESHKUMAR

Agency No.: K-3311

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

PB 214059 PC 214059

PD 214059 PE 214059

PF 214059 PG 214059

PH 214059 PJ 214059

PK 214059 PL 214059 PM 214059

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PK 919002（CHERTHALA）

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR.K

Agency No.: A-4580

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PF 744805（VAIKKOM）

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR.M.G

Agency No.: K-4602

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

1311 2456 2972 3395 4101 4305 4511 4807 4929 5124 6241 6877 6937 7040 7505 7728 8202 8614 9084 9414

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1724 2110 3588 4932 7096 9768

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0165 0513 1324 1864 1896 2260 2321 2413 2931 3109 3180 3937 4563 4857 5417 5692 5880 6546 6715 7200 7230 7462 7583 7900 8000 8806 9136 9220 9236 9814

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0031 0204 0260 0418 0813 0964 1017 1327 1350 1845 1903 1919 1942 1979 2464 2830 2964 2998 3622 3645 3723 3816 3856 4036 4114 4225 4309 4392 4413 4439 4562 4587 4632 4892 4981 4985 5065 5169 5235 5365 5577 5652 5770 6028 6083 6127 6154 6216 6442 6581 6864 6977 7208 7527 7720 7778 7785 7838 8054 8154 8268 8274 8286 8300 8338 8370 8456 8477 8696 9002 9004 9009 9099 9474 9776 9816

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0189 0219 0304 0390 0424 0464 0540 0629 0707 0828 1013 1060 1186 1302 1312 1407 1666 1685 1704 1737 1763 1765 1991 1994 2227 2240 2257 2432 2723 2966 3005 3014 3040 3113 3210 3296 3418 3887 4044 4248 4267 4475 4498 4671 4697 5034 5075 5262 5614 6002 6089 6229 6743 6833 6944 7149 7244 7319 7344 7441 7646 8005 8165 8166 8200 8206 8311 8324 8369 8463 8598 8606 8874 8935 8997 9072 9086 9415 9426 9536 9570 9682 9710 9725

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0081 0171 0212 0238 0243 0374 0381 0551 0558 0559 0624 0659 0684 0803 0964 1086 1150 1264 1276 1361 1397 1443 1465 1475 1565 1612 1797 1836 1843 1899 1906 1944 1962 1993 2036 2036 2066 2068 2089 2141 2197 2296 2413 2443 2458 2532 2778 2835 2985 3361 3362 3537 3560 3603 3609 3787 3897 4010 4043 4044 4126 4162 4195 4211 4296 4354 4381 4445 4454 4523 4587 4676 4747 4848 4992 5015 5241 5262 5406 5430 5525 5598 5692 5729 5784 5828 5917 5933 5947 6023 6171 6181 6425 6454 6469 6557 6599 6659 6723 6932 7029 7093 7102 7105 7124 7131 7202 7410 7463 7665 7946 8041 8044 8046 8053 8080 8374 8376 8553 8713 8780 8781 8909 8914 8923 8990 9009 9018 9055 9068 9124 9292 9328 9414 9518 9676 9685 9704 9708 9729 9828 9907

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-587: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.