Kerala Lottery Result: August 27, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-15 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-15 on Wednesday, August 27, which will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-15 for Wednesday, 27-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

DH 636184（WAYANADU）

Agent Name: SIJO KURIAN

Agency No.: W 2010

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

DA 636184 DB 636184

DC 636184 DD 636184

DE 636184 DF 636184

DG 636184 DJ 636184

DK 636184 DL 636184 DM 636184

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DG 371229（KANNUR）

Agent Name: ANEESH M P

Agency No.: C 3789

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DH 458841（KANHANGAD）

Agent Name: A K SASIKUMAR

Agency No.: S 1272

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0157 0482 0761 1183 1272 1616 2007 2177 2536 2833 3475 3612 4491 5654 5883 6231 7982 8563 8568 9340

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0913 3059 3208 4509 6342 9634

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0641 0803 1380 1463 1654 1883 2356 3330 4353 4409 5099 5111 5400 5861 5877 5980 6042 6178 6412 6863 7276 7285 7619 7973 8587 8744 8810 8852 9285 9299

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0085 0390 0441 0591 0701 0735 0829 0840 0882 0903 0916 1010 1079 1146 1149 1437 1576 1622 1858 1924 2034 2113 2114 2451 2474 2564 2597 2614 2679 3057 3295 3448 3477 3579 3713 4020 4189 4290 4519 4584 4825 4855 5066 5421 5665 5761 5884 5923 6007 6071 6505 6971 6986 7011 7019 7033 7062 7230 7269 7294 7421 7485 7872 8130 8244 8367 8767 8920 9079 9101 9418 9519 9600 9772 9841 9860

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0129 0190 0254 0309 0584 0593 0662 0930 0992 0994 1033 1372 1502 1566 1569 1619 1674 1983 2128 2512 2576 2951 2958 3007 3029 3269 3390 3418 3558 3968 4006 4103 4125 4422 4507 4798 4876 4883 4936 5246 5336 5369 5386 5519 5746 5763 5794 5828 6035 6118 6528 6594 6619 6646 6663 6918 7012 7047 7115 7147 7309 7361 7370 7389 7534 7541 7603 7774 7845 7874 7933 8122 8149 8236 8382 8408 8524 8528 8645 8859 8898 8959 9011 9116 9229 9282 9460 9522 9561 9618 9715 9735 9814 9819 9919 9954

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0327 0407 0414 0527 0624 0714 0827 0954 1092 1375 1425 1503 1572 1732 1818 1848 1920 2257 2282 2291 2342 2388 2465 2526 2562 2566 2575 2577 2689 2735 2803 2937 3037 3144 3167 3197 3250 3363 3385 3389 3397 3457 3473 3536 3602 3712 3719 3848 3890 3899 3978 4136 4177 4322 4380 4407 4526 4662 4675 4710 4787 4929 4986 5102 5244 5273 5292 5294 5319 5558 5585 5596 5617 5689 5699 5733 5753 5773 5841 5896 5900 6019 6272 6309 6344 6376 6378 6436 6465 6553 6600 6731 6772 6815 6844 7333 7380 7416 7495 7634 7644 7684 7725 7750 7816 7938 7998 8023 8044 8048 8124 8146 8165 8267 8275 8291 8361 8373 8431 8449 8514 8530 8727 8741 8809 9010 9099 9133 9363 9474 9558 9636 9718 9720 9773 9900 9936 9940

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Dhanalekshmi DL-15: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000

5th Prize Rs.5,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.