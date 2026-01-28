'Haters, Go To Hell': Prateek Yadav Takes U-Turn, Patches Up With Wife; Hits Out At Trolls - VIDEO

Days after announcing his decision to seek a divorce from his wife Aparna Yadav and posting a series of harsh allegations against her, businessman Prateek Yadav on Wednesday appeared to take a U-turn, indicating reconciliation and lashing out at social media trolls.

Earlier in the day, Prateek shared an intimate photograph with Aparna Yadav on social media, captioning it “All is good.” In the same post, he added, “Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions,” signalling an apparent effort to move past the public controversy.

Soon after, he released a video statement responding angrily to criticism and trolling. In the video, Prateek says,“19 January 2026 ko mere aur meri wife Aparna Yadav ke beech bahut serious dispute hua tha, jiske baad maine do posts daale the. Ab hum dono ne milkar us matter ko resolve kar liya hai. Jin logon ki ga*d phat rahi hai, iss vivad ke sulajhane se, ya hamare saath aane se, main kehta hoon tum sab bh*d me jao, go to hell.” (On January 19, 2026, there was a very serious dispute between my wife Aparna Yadav and me, after which I made two posts. Now both of us have together resolved the matter. Those who have a problem with this, or who are frustrated by our coming together, my message to them is, go to hell.)

In another post, he wrote that he felt sad that some people carry so much hatred in their hearts and claimed that such negativity reflects their own mental suffering.

On January 19, Prateek had announced on social media that he was seeking a divorce, calling Aparna a “selfish woman” and accusing her of destroying his family. He had also alleged that she damaged his relationships with his parents and brother, describing her as dishonest and self-interested.