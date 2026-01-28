 'Haters, Go To Hell': Prateek Yadav Takes U-Turn, Patches Up With Wife; Hits Out At Trolls - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Haters, Go To Hell': Prateek Yadav Takes U-Turn, Patches Up With Wife; Hits Out At Trolls - VIDEO

'Haters, Go To Hell': Prateek Yadav Takes U-Turn, Patches Up With Wife; Hits Out At Trolls - VIDEO

Prateek Yadav, days after announcing plans to divorce Aparna Yadav and posting allegations against her, has taken a U-turn and signalled reconciliation. He shared a photo saying “All is good” and later released a video slamming trolls and critics. His latest posts suggest the couple has resolved their dispute.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Days after announcing his decision to seek a divorce from his wife Aparna Yadav and posting a series of harsh allegations against her, businessman Prateek Yadav on Wednesday appeared to take a U-turn, indicating reconciliation and lashing out at social media trolls.

Earlier in the day, Prateek shared an intimate photograph with Aparna Yadav on social media, captioning it “All is good.” In the same post, he added, “Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions,” signalling an apparent effort to move past the public controversy.

Soon after, he released a video statement responding angrily to criticism and trolling. In the video, Prateek says,“19 January 2026 ko mere aur meri wife Aparna Yadav ke beech bahut serious dispute hua tha, jiske baad maine do posts daale the. Ab hum dono ne milkar us matter ko resolve kar liya hai. Jin logon ki ga*d phat rahi hai, iss vivad ke sulajhane se, ya hamare saath aane se, main kehta hoon tum sab bh*d me jao, go to hell.” (On January 19, 2026, there was a very serious dispute between my wife Aparna Yadav and me, after which I made two posts. Now both of us have together resolved the matter. Those who have a problem with this, or who are frustrated by our coming together, my message to them is, go to hell.)

Read Also
'All Is Good': Days After Calling Aparna Yadav 'Family Destroyer', Akhilesh Yadav's Step Brother...
article-image

In another post, he wrote that he felt sad that some people carry so much hatred in their hearts and claimed that such negativity reflects their own mental suffering.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO
BEL Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 21% YoY To ₹1,590 Cr; Revenue Grows 24%
BEL Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 21% YoY To ₹1,590 Cr; Revenue Grows 24%
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches PM-SYM Pension Scheme Registration Drive Until February 15
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches PM-SYM Pension Scheme Registration Drive Until February 15

On January 19, Prateek had announced on social media that he was seeking a divorce, calling Aparna a “selfish woman” and accusing her of destroying his family. He had also alleged that she damaged his relationships with his parents and brother, describing her as dishonest and self-interested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Haters, Go To Hell': Prateek Yadav Takes U-Turn, Patches Up With Wife; Hits Out At Trolls - VIDEO
'Haters, Go To Hell': Prateek Yadav Takes U-Turn, Patches Up With Wife; Hits Out At Trolls - VIDEO
'Runway Not In Sight': Ministry Of Civil Aviation Shares Detailed Report On Baramati Plane Crash...
'Runway Not In Sight': Ministry Of Civil Aviation Shares Detailed Report On Baramati Plane Crash...
PM Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar's Death
PM Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar's Death
Kerala Lottery Result: January 28, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 28, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Major Accident Averted In Jaipur As Air India Flight With INC Leader On Board Aborts Landing,...
Major Accident Averted In Jaipur As Air India Flight With INC Leader On Board Aborts Landing,...