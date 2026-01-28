 'All Is Good': Days After Calling Aparna Yadav 'Family Destroyer', Akhilesh Yadav's Step Brother Prateek Shares Intimate Picture With Wife
Days after announcing plans to divorce Aparna Yadav and posting harsh allegations against her, Prateek Yadav shared an intimate photo with his wife, saying “All is good.” His sudden shift follows a social media controversy. Aparna, a BJP leader, is Vice Chairperson of UP Women’s Commission.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Days after publicly announcing his decision to seek a divorce from his wife Aparna Yadav and launching a series of scathing personal attacks against her on social media, Businessman Prateek Yadav, stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has struck a conciliatory tone.

On Wednesday, Prateek shared an intimate photograph with Aparna Yadav on social media, captioning it, “All is good.” In the same post, he added, “Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions,” suggesting a possible attempt at reconciliation or damage control following the public controversy.

Earlier, on January 19, Prateek had announced on social media that he was seeking a divorce, calling Aparna a “selfish woman” and accusing her of “destroying” his family. In subsequent posts, he alleged that she had damaged his relationships with his parents and brother, describing her as “the biggest liar” and “self-interested person” he had ever known.

Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader and outspoken critic of the Samajwadi Party, is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. She joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after being denied a ticket by the SP. She had earlier contested the 2017 Lucknow Cantt seat on an SP ticket and lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

article-image

In September 2024, Aparna was appointed Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission.

