 Bengaluru Techie Steals Source Code Valued At 8 Million Euros From Company
A Bengaluru-based tech professional has been booked for allegedly stealing source code worth €8 million from Amadeus Labs India Pvt Ltd. The company accused senior research scientist Ashuthosh Nigam of unauthorised data exfiltration in October 2025. Following an internal probe and confession, he was terminated. Whitefield police have registered a case under the IT Act and are investigating.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: A techie in Bengaluru is alleged to have `X-filt' source code of a company, which is valued at 8m Euros in the international market.

The company -- Amadeus Labs India Private Limited has lodged a complaint with the Whitefield police that its employee Ashuthosh Nigam, who was working as Senior Managing Research Scientist in the company had stolen the source code.

In the company complaint filed by its senior officer Jul Kafeel, Ashuthosh was working in the company since Feb 1, 2020 and on Oct 11, 2025, Ashuthosh, without consent of the company or his superiors, had transferred the source code and secret data of the company and `X-filted' the files.

After the internal investigation and proper documentary proofs, Ashuthosh was subjected to official inquiry, where he admitted to have committed the crime. His entire inquiry and inquiry and confession had been recorded and he was terminated from the services on Dec 3, 2025, the complaint stated.

Due to data breach by Ashuthosh, the company had suffered severe financial losses and the total amount of data theft, including the source code is estimated to be 8m Euros, the complaint added.

The Whitefield police have registered a case under 65, 65, 66 and 66(C) of IT Act, 2000 and are investigating.

