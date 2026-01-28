 Fake Disability Certificate Row Engulfs Ayodhya GST Officer; Police Action Follows Dramatic Resignation
Ayodhya Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh resigned claiming he was “deeply hurt” by remarks against PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. A day later, his elder brother lodged a complaint accusing him of using a fake disability certificate to secure his job. A medical enquiry has been ordered, and police reportedly took Singh to Lucknow amid the controversy.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Lucknow: Ayodhya Deputy Commissioner (GST) Prashant Kumar Singh is at the centre of a growing controversy after his elder brother filed a complaint accusing him of using a fake disability certificate to secure a government job.

The allegation, which has triggered a formal medical enquiry, surfaced a day after Singh submitted a dramatic resignation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Dr Vishwajeet Singh, following which the Chief Medical Officer, Mau, ordered an enquiry and sought verification of the disability certificate from the Director General of Medical and Health Services, Uttar Pradesh, and the State Medical Board.

According to sources, police took Prashant Kumar Singh to Lucknow. Officials have not disclosed where he is being kept or the purpose of the police action.

The fake certificate allegation has added a new dimension to the controversy surrounding Singh, who resigned claiming he was “deeply hurt” by remarks made by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In his resignation, Singh said he could not remain silent in the face of what he described as an insult to the leadership he served.

Sources said Singh had earlier secured his job under the disability quota. His brother had first raised objections to the certificate in 2021, but the complaint remained pending for nearly four years and resurfaced only after Tuesday’s resignation.

The CMO, Mau, in an official letter has asked for a detailed examination of the disability certificate. The communication also mentions the name of Singh’s sister, Jaya Singh.

Singh’s resignation was accompanied by emotional scenes. According to sources, he broke down while speaking to his wife over the phone shortly after submitting his papers, saying he had not slept for two nights and was under severe mental distress. He reportedly told her he was resigning because he could no longer tolerate the situation.

On Tuesday evening, several senior officers, including Chief Development Officer Krishna Kumar Singh, reached his office and held discussions for nearly five hours, though officials declined to reveal what transpired.

Before being taken away by the police, Singh said he would continue performing his duties until his resignation was formally accepted. “After that, I will work for society with whatever means I have. The pain I feel today is what I am expressing,” he said.

He also defended his decision to quit, stating that he draws his salary from the same government he serves and that remaining silent in the face of what he called irresponsible remarks against the Chief Minister was not possible.

The medical and administrative enquiries are now expected to determine whether the disability certificate used by Singh was genuine, even as the controversy around his resignation continues to escalate.

