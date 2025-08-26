Kerala Lottery Result: August 26, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-482 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-482 on Tuesday, August 26, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹75,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The lottery was introduced by the Kerala Government to raise funds for the welfare of women in the state. The lottery is named Sthree Sakthi for the same reason. The Kerala Government conducts the Sthree Sakthi every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-482 for Tuesday, 26-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

SL 345939（MALAPPURAM）

Agent Name: NARAYANAN NAIR M

Agency No.: M 2581

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 345939 SB 345939

SC 345939 SD 345939

SE 345939 SF 345939

SG 345939 SH 345939

SJ 345939 SK 345939 SM 345939

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SC 706777（NEYYATTINKARA）

Agent Name: THIRU KUMAR S

Agency No.: T 2817

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SL 337014（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR P M

Agency No.: R 8562

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0271 0372 0408 0603 1562 2020 2155 2373 2879 3239 3352 3732 3878 4278 4997 7674 8297 8808 8813 9220

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1247 2988 3290 3738 6194 9926

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0156 0556 0598 0720 1590 1613 2035 2151 2181 2921 3771 3838 3851 4225 4333 5175 5284 5705 5746 6090 6530 6663 7042 7955 8050 8414 8921 9112 9190 9596

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0233 1040 1103 1301 1352 1375 1531 1631 1726 1937 2053 2204 2207 2342 2364 2431 2467 2726 2766 2816 3093 3203 3206 3356 3390 3482 3699 3920 4180 4389 4683 4772 4789 4888 5285 5387 5452 5650 5651 5852 5891 5910 6211 6246 6634 6787 6819 6820 7136 7302 7369 7402 7443 7600 7639 7678 7736 7812 7816 8033 8423 8436 8549 8629 8644 8698 8816 8826 9048 9214 9419 9457 9501 9564 9860 9862

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-482: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.