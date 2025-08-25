Kerala Lottery Results Live, August 25, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala State Lottery Result |

Kerala, August 18: The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Bhagyathara BT-17 on Monday, August 25, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-17 for Monday, 25-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

BL 377084（KOZHIKKODE）

Agent Name: VASANTHA

Agency No.: D 8314

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

BA 377084 BB 377084

BC 377084 BD 377084

BE 377084 BF 377084

BG 377084 BH 377084

BJ 377084 BK 377084 BM 377084

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BK 605769（IDUKKI）

Agent Name: NAZEER T

Agency No.: Y 3740

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BF 234394（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: SABARI KRISHNAN A

Agency No.: R 9824

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0376 0524 2003 3602 3630 3735 4141 5007 6072 6113 6799 6867 7409 7411 7463 8305 8711 8900 9415 9645

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0414 1945 3410 3421 4388 9342

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0212 0799 0969 1340 1531 1629 2812 2859 3480 3483 4308 4763 5044 5099 5258 6140 6202 6476 6844 7452 7751 7918 8061 8403 8430 8634 8866 9029 9060 9928

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0076 0100 0124 0189 0360 0392 0408 0419 0589 0629 0717 0802 1192 1299 1435 1453 1747 1753 1783 1799 1841 1871 2211 2391 2457 2616 2777 3048 3219 3280 3505 3890 4440 4820 4928 5371 5491 5641 5676 5685 5804 5851 6073 6309 6331 6468 6793 6820 7091 7162 7177 7204 7231 7421 7501 7557 7797 7959 8047 8197 8223 8431 8862 8901 9182 9306 9336 9343 9368 9393 9431 9664 9780 9824 9920 9996

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0134 0211 0511 0597 0700 0769 0805 0817 0965 0985 1278 1491 1563 1571 1618 1856 1924 2111 2392 2501 2636 2641 2754 2819 3004 3160 3718 3724 4023 4063 4245 4685 4741 4815 4817 5063 5066 5072 5162 5180 5624 5643 5692 5706 5733 6024 6032 6074 6268 6280 6583 6829 6843 7171 7173 7192 7351 7485 7496 7550 7628 7645 7761 7843 7987 8100 8210 8220 8253 8332 8335 8346 8387 8409 8510 8513 8574 8629 8750 8765 8808 9057 9086 9091 9120 9407 9416 9438 9535 9576 9600 9792 9840 9968

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-17: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.