Kerala Lottery Result: August 24, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-17 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Samrudhi SM-17 on Sunday, August 24, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-17 for Sunday, 24-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

MG 708923（PUNALUR）

Agent Name: SAINULABDEEN R

Agency No.: Q 7640

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

MA 708923 MB 708923

MC 708923 MD 708923

ME 708923 MF 708923

MH 708923 MJ 708923

MK 708923 ML 708923 MM 708923

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

MG 306923（ADOOR）

Agent Name: VINODHINI MADHU

Agency No.: S 1070

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

MB 824716（IDUKKI）

Agent Name: SAJI MATHEW

Agency No.: Y 3080

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0240 0708 1026 1348 1413 2005 2411 2442 2577 2916 3366 3641 3698 3881 4197 4534 6297 9028 9076 9110

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0262 3623 4200 8299 9502 9992

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0459 0463 0808 1245 1519 1573 1777 1781 1847 1891 2357 2367 2845 2976 3315 3511 3900 4121 4810 5315 5358 6655 6682 7217 8646 8824 9322 9396 9488 9690

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0330 0362 0493 0495 0727 0753 0829 0912 0988 1247 1329 1591 1894 2067 2088 2151 2404 2423 2492 2601 2617 2681 2722 3022 3029 3119 3137 3409 3766 3921 4059 4065 4144 4260 4357 4586 4590 4850 5022 5413 5497 5569 5921 5926 6050 6533 6650 7064 7117 7186 7258 7389 7394 7515 7551 7703 7932 8024 8069 8165 8363 8498 8554 8569 8656 8756 8771 8892 9091 9125 9248 9389 9599 9724 9861 9959

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0007 0049 0074 0096 0141 0222 0396 0431 0504 0527 0549 0817 0917 0932 0959 0986 1123 1138 1192 1212 1224 1229 1240 1291 1355 1399 1478 1480 1533 1622 1722 1826 1904 1941 1943 1944 1972 1988 2159 2197 2302 2486 2547 2732 2733 2766 2915 3044 3203 3218 3361 3383 3447 3555 3598 3795 3919 3950 3951 4119 4168 4171 4323 4551 4609 4679 4804 4848 4381 4391 4439 4451 4854 4868 4942 4956 5057 5068 5227 5333 5470 5562 5700 5719 5777 5796 5864 6089 6147 6174 6211 6276 6293 6309 6330 6576 6590 6624 6772 6815 6361 6476 6477 6526 6891 6899 6990 7019 7057 7074 7173 7177 7231 7387 7424 7508 7656 7679 7747 7776 8141 8155 8216 8465 7564 7788 7815 7837 7928 8130 8551 8647 8812 8813 8884 8943 9052 9086 9136 9160 9297 9372 9485 9493 9615 9625 9696 9742 9876 9968

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-17: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.