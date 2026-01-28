PM Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar's Death |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar and expressed his condolences.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

PM Modi, in a series of posts on the X platform today, condoled Pawar's demise. "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," the PM posted In another post on X, PM Modi said, "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti." Earlier today, Sharad Pawar and his wife drove from their Mumbai residence to reach the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati, where the mortal remains of all five deceased, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, are kept.

Ajit Pawar has been closely associated with Sharad Pawar since 1991-92.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

In November 2019, he engineered a split in the NCP and joined a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and became the Deputy Chief Minister.

In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the party name and symbol to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.

Despite this, Ajit Pawar was known to be very close to his uncle, Sharad Pawar, under whose guidance he began his political career. In the recently held Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Elections, the two rival factions of the NCP came into an alliance and projected a united development agenda for Pune.

Ajit Pawar was famed for his straightforward approach and frankness. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the leaders who condoled the demise of the Maharashtra leader.

Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and two sons Jay and Parth Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning.

