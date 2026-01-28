Kerala Lottery Result: January 28, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-37 will be announced today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-37 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-37 for Wednesday, 28-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DJ 904882 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: BHASI P K

Agency No.: R 9343

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 904882 DB 904882

DC 904882 DD 904882

DE 904882 DF 904882

DG 904882 DH 904882

DK 904882 DL 904882 DM 904882

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DF 611861 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: K HARIHARAN

Agency No.: M 25017

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DJ 337734 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: JAYAPRAKASH N

Agency No.: T 2479

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0299 0408 0445 0882 0949 1963 2593 2656 3882 4232 4754 4931 5406 6019 6229 6361 7641 9048 9879

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0278 0854 1695 7857 8024 8615

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0285 0517 0637 0657 0692 1621 1630 1902 2231 2248 2318 3275 3632 4195 4343 5448 5587 5689 5763 6410 7576 8508 9062 9138 9409

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0054 0321 0851 0901 0958 1017 1047 1112 1124 1134 1217 1374 1527 1610 1729 1841 1967 2037 2356 2422 2466 2469 2499 2814 2972 3197 3214 3372 3573 3792 3846 3858 4049 4088 4342 4787 4793 4816 4850 4873 5091 5184 5374 5461 5484 5636 5700 5765 5792 6053 6059 6198 6317 6369 6423 6643 6960 7367 7663 7715 7758 7824 7904 7912 7969 8004 8019 8498 8535 8643 8673 8821 8898 8995 9538 9607

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0041 0132 0138 0144 0270 0411 0556 0654 0936 0996 1141 1234 1245 1269 1270 1648 1650 1672 1706 1849 1881 2029 2207 2252 2369 2402 2623 2919 2987 3034 3042 3101 3294 3409 3529 3652 3761 3838 3841 3884 3955 4016 4177 4290 4345 4516 4561 5038 5062 5135 5143 5167 5243 5680 5690 5878 6244 6259 6325 6449 6457 6500 6599 6768 6785 6966 7012 7100 7223 7375 7472 7481 7502 7541 7579 7589 7643 7669 7761 7796 7797 8230 8275 8341 8419 8805 8820 8977 9016 9270 9289 9399 9450 9660 9703 9878

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0079 0258 0308 0311 0327 0351 0362 0468 0480 0602 0758 0800 0804 0849 0885 0905 0941 0947 0960 1024 1133 1136 1155 1157 1219 1580 1670 1791 1795 1885 1939 1957 2064 2130 2213 2274 2303 2355 2427 2433 2442 2479 2545 2601 2753 2794 2847 2923 2963 3119 3223 3455 3456 3556 3582 3678 3727 3788 3801 3809 3818 3840 3859 3968 3977 4063 4224 4501 4513 4529 4591 4640 4722 4767 4868 4879 4893 5014 5083 5213 5300 5338 5518 5545 5630 5686 5790 5798 5832 5950 6061 6177 6191 6267 6345 6396 6416 6676 6686 6906 6995 7143 7149 7166 7195 7199 7271 7413 7415 7425 7572 7593 7696 7725 7851 8083 8112 8162 8314 8315 8449 8509 8512 8645 8700 8787 8959 9019 9201 9230 9253 9439 9553 9568 9665 9667 9773 9901

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-36: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.