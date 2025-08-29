'Pehle Sasur Phir Dewar... Abort 1st Child', Woman Faces Arrest For 'False' Claim About Rajasthani Tradition In Podcast

The Rajasthan Police on Friday fact-checked a bizarre claim that has gone viral on social media, warning users against spreading rumours and fake news.

The Rajasthan Police shared a clip of a podcast video on X in which a woman can be heard making a bizarre claim, saying: "Under a tradition in Rajasthan, after marriage, first there is a relationship with the father-in-law, then with the brother-in-law, and then with the husband, and the first child that is born is thrown away."

The police outright rejected the claim, stating, "There is no such tradition or custom in Rajasthan."

Warning of legal action for spreading fake news and rumours, Rajasthan Police further added, "This claim is completely fake, false, and misleading. I request all of you not to pay attention to such fake news and rumours. Spreading fake news is legally punishable."

An FPJ investigation found that the woman seen in the video is named Sarika Tiwary, a family lawyer who appeared in a podcast on the RealHit YouTube channel. The podcast was hosted by social media influencers Piyush Gurjar, Shubham Gandhi, and Deepak Chauhan.

After facing outrage, the podcast has been deleted from the channel, however, clips of it are still being circulated.

Many social media users have condemned the woman for making absurd claims for internet fame.

Demanding the woman's arrest, one user wrote, "Arrest that woman, file a case, at least let her grind in jail for 15 days, then people will come to their senses. Do these people mean they can blabber anything? Is there no such thing as law in the country?"

यह जो दावा कर रही है ,और जो पॉडकास्ट लेने वाला दोनों पर कठोर कानूनी कार्रवाई करो सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए यह लोग कुछ भी बकवास कर रहे हैं... — Pankaj Jat (@PankajJAT921) August 29, 2025

ये रस्म मध्य प्रदेश राजस्थान सीमा पर बसे गांवों में होती है

Brothels village — Reborn Kondke (@Udta_khatola) August 28, 2025

However, some users backed her claim, saying the alleged custom is prevalent in areas bordering Madhya Pradesh, and that those villages are also infamous as brothel villages.