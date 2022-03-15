Western Railway continues to keep supply chain of essential commodities on the move

Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains have been continuously traversing across the country to keep the supply moving. Western Railway has run 835 parcel trains from 1st April 2021 to 14th March 2022 to transport essential commodities to various parts of the country.

During this period, the loading in goods trains recorded 83.29 million tonnes as compared to 76.65 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is approx 9% higher. This has resulted in generating total goods revenue of approx. Rs. 10,293 Cr.

WR’s Divisional Business Development Units (BDUs) are being closely monitored which has resulted in not only improvement in parcel traffic but also acquiring better freight opportunities in terms of new traffic. It is worthwhile to mention that recently WR crossed a major milestone of Rs. 13,000 Crore in Originating Revenue.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, from 1st April 2021 to 14th March 2022, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing more than 3.21 Lakh tonnes through its various parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk, etc.

The revenue generated through this transportation has been approx. Rs. 114.45 crore. 174 Milk Special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of about 1.25 lakh tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons. Similarly, 176 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of approx. 36,000 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 298 indented rakes carrying more than 1 lakh tonne were also run with 100% utilization.

To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 187 Kisan Rails with a load of approx. 52,000 tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:01 PM IST