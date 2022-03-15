Mumbai: Central railway presents 'The National Railways Award' to 10 employees

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway presented “The National Railways Award” to 10 Central Railway awardees who were selected for the 66th National Railways Awards-2021 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on March 14th 2022.

The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary work and a cash award of Rs.10,000/-.

Vinod Oraon, Mate, Pune division, in course of duty noticed and alerted the authorities about a huge portion of embankment washed away due to floods and thus saved a possible catastrophe.

Arpan Kumar, Senior Divisional Engineer, Mumbai division, through his efforts ensured huge reduction in rail / weld fractures thus improving punctuality.

Sanjay J Nawani, Chief Office Superindentent, Headquarters, has played a key role in maintaining, revising and drafting SOP matters and various policies.

Devendra A Joshi, Senior Section Engineer, Pune division, has contributed immensely towards successful commissioning of Route Relay Interlocking which has enhanced safety and reliability in operations.

Khusroo Pocha, Chief Office Superintendent, Nagpur division, has been instrumental in arranging and distribution of grocery items, food and food items to the needy through his “Seva Kitchen” without taking any donation during Covid and lockdown.

Ghanshyamrao Gopale, Safety Counsellor, Nagpur division, has contributed towards solving various engineering problems in course of his duty as Safety Counsellor.

Vishesh Kumar Mudholkar, Section Engineer, Headquarters, has played an important role in implementing of the HRMS, e-Office, e-Pass and various other portals thus ensuring smooth working.

P N Ramachandran, Senior Transportation Manager, Headquarters, has hugely contributed to the successful running of Shramik trains during Covid and Lockdown and speeding and integration of rakes thus saving crores.

Harmeet Singh Sood, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Mumbai division, has played a key role in commissioning of “Negative air pressure clean room air conditioning system” to handle the influx of COVID patients.

Dr. Sushma B Matey, Additional Chief Health Director, BAM Hospital, has been instrumental in regulation and control of COVID-19 by minimizing its spread and prompt implementation of ICMR protocols.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have shown exemplary dedication, sincerity and devotion towards their duties thus motivating others to follow their example.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Dr.A K Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.

All covid-19 protocols were followed during the event.

