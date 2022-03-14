Mumbai: Central Railway division proposes to bring train services under one umbrella through mobile app

If all goes according to plan, the Central Railway train passengers will be able to use all types of services from one mobile app including pick and drop and infotainment services very soon.

"It is proposed to bring all these services under one umbrella by selecting a single licensee. Passengers will be able to access all services through an App developed by the licensee" said an official of CR on Monday.

Apart from that, services of infotainment will be made available on the App developed by the licensee which will enhance the journey experience of the passengers. Licensee will set up a local Wi-Fi network in the trains to provide seamless multimedia services including selected movies and other entertainment programmes.

Mumbai Division of the Central Railway has already uploaded the tender and the same is scheduled to open on 6th April 2022.

Currently, different onboard services viz. catering, sale of non-catering items, advertisement (internal and external), infotainment, linen/bedrolls and OBHS are being provided in various trains on either earning or expenditure basis under different contracts.

Railway board on 22nd Feb 2022 accorded permission to Central Railway for implementation of comprehensive on-board services in Mahanagari Express running between Mumbai - Varanasi ( Prime ministers constituency ) on a pilot basis.

For the check, the licensee will be required to set up a grievance redressal system in order to facilitate the passengers. This system will be monitored by a senior railway official.

Asked about the benefits of this scheme a senior officer of CR said, "Without compromising the quality of services, cutting down the Railway expenditure and generating additional Non-Fare Revenue and monetization of untapped potential from mobile assets of Railways, under this plan, passengers can pre-book the meal or other items over the App and get these delivered to their seats".

"Apart from that, pick up and drop facility will be also available for passengers which can be booked by passengers using the App developed by Licensee" added official.

Under this scheme, the On-Board Housekeeping services currently maintained under expenditure contract will be managed by the licensee. The manpower, sanitary materials costs and other necessary charges will be borne by the licensee.

"Currently approximately Rs. 72.52 lakhs is being spent annually on the selected trains which will be saved," said an official.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:18 PM IST