West Bengal: Trinamool Congress announces candidates for three constituencies, BJP to announce soon

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday declared the candidates’ name of three constituencies that are going for Assembly poll on September 30.

Notably, Chief Minister and TMC Supremno will be contesting from the Bhabanipur constituency and in Jangipur Jakir Hossain and in Samserganj Amirul Islam are the candidates.

Meanwhile, virtual meetings with the central leaders are being held by the BJP to decide on their candidates.

According to BJP sources four names are shortlisted and after the party’s state committee meeting on September 6 the names will be sent to the central leaders who will announce the final name.

“Dinesh Trivedi, Tathagata Roy, Anirban Ganguly and Rudranil Ghosh’s names have been shortlisted and the final name will be announced from center,” said the party sources.

However, on contacting none of the leaders were ready to speak on it.

On the other side, West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had announced that the Congress won’t be giving candidate in Bhabanipur and soon after that the Congress members and supporters crying foul stating in order to keep the good image of the party the Congress should field a candidate finalization will be done at an internal party meet on Monday.

However, whether the Congress will field an individual candidate or will give by alliance with the Left Front will also be decided in the meeting on Monday.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:19 PM IST