West Bengal: TMC puts up posters of supremo Mamata Banerjee as Hindu diety 'Durga'

Kolkata: After winning the Bhabanipur bypoll, the Trinamool Congress has put up new posters across Bhabanipur, comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Mahishasur’ and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Modishashurmardini’, also meaning "Modi-Shah-mardini", which means the destroyer of asura king Mahishasur.

Giving a clear message that the next fight of the TMC is to oust the BJP led Central government, soon after winning the bypoll huge posters of Mamata Banerjee stating to be ‘Modishashurmardini’ was set up across Bhabanipur.

Notably, during the bypoll campaign TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee was time and again heard saying that Bhabanipur will show the way to win over India as alphabet ‘B’ stands for both Bhabanipur and Bharat.

It is pertinent to mention apart from West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress had already made inroads in Tripura, Goa and is also after Meghalaya.

The TMC Supremo also held a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders in the national capital in order to form an anti-Modi front.

Claiming that she doesn’t want to be the face of the anti-Modi front, Mamata in the national capital had stated that she just wanted to be a ‘cadre’ in the Opposition front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, during the bypoll campaign both Mamata and her nephew and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had maligned the Congress and claimed Congress and Left Front had an alliance with the saffron camp.

Soon after their statements West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty gave sharp reaction to the TMC Supremo and even claimed that there is an understanding between ‘Modi and Didi’.

The saffron camp however slammed TMC for ‘not’ being firm at her claims of opening an anti-Modi front.

It can be recalled that a Durga Puja committee of North 24 Parganas had even decided to worship West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga and the ten hands of the idol will depict the 10 different ‘developmental schemes’ implemented by her.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 09:31 PM IST