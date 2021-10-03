West Bengal: Trinamool Congress announces list of candidates for by-polls in four Assembly constituencies; check here

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced a list of candidates for by-polls in four Assembly constituencies to be held on October 30 in the state. The Mamata Banerjee led TMC has fielded Udayan Guha from Dinhata constituency, Brajakishore Goswami from Santinpur while Sohandeb Chhattopadhyay and Subrata Mondol have been fielded from Khardaha and Gosaba respectively.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on September 28.

In Bengal, the bye-elections will be held in Kharadaha, Shantipur, Dinhata and Gosaba.

In a notification, the commission said that the last day to submit nominations is October 8. The last day for scrutiny of nominations is October 11. The last day to withdraw the nomination is October 16.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress announces a list of candidates for by-polls in four Assembly constituencies to be held on October 30 in the state. pic.twitter.com/tDQuEoUprV — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

In Gosaba and Khardaha, two TMC MLAs died, necessitating the election. On the other hand, two MPs Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned from Dinhata and Shantipur.

As per the Election Commission, campaigns can be held in confined spaces with a maximum of 30 percent or 200 people. In the case of open space, 50 percent or a maximum of 500 people can be advertised. A maximum of 50 people can be advertised on the streets. Recognized political parties at the national or state level can campaign with a maximum of 20 star campaigners.

Apart from Bengal, elections will be held in five seats in Assam, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh, two each in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, one each in Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Haryana.

