West Bengal: TMC MLA from Ghazole Dipali Biswas quits party

In yet another blow to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dipali Biswas, TMC MLA of Ghazole in Malda has resigned from the party.
This came after the resignations of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity and Silbhadra Datta ahead of the elections to West Bengal Assembly that are due next year.
However, after a meeting with West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas, Jitendra Tiwari has taken a u-turn and said that he will apologise to Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached West Bengal on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state. His visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly.
There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)