West Bengal: TMC MLA from Ghazole Dipali Biswas quits party

In yet another blow to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dipali Biswas, TMC MLA of Ghazole in Malda has resigned from the party.

This came after the resignations of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity and Silbhadra Datta ahead of the elections to West Bengal Assembly that are due next year.

However, after a meeting with West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas, Jitendra Tiwari has taken a u-turn and said that he will apologise to Mamata Banerjee.