TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari likely to join BJP later this week? Bengal rife with rumours amid political spat

Kolkata: Speculations about Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s departure from the party have been doing the rounds since the last two months, but rumours are growing stronger that he will be switching camp to BJP on December 19th in Delhi. Incidentally, it is also the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in West Bengal to woo voters ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Top TMC leadership including MPs Sougata Roy, Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor had a meeting with Adhikari earlier this month. Roy had come out and said after the meeting that the Nandigram MLA was still very much a part of TMC. However later reportedly Adhikari was unhappy at the details of talks being leaked and the TMC will no longer try to convince the rebel leader to stay back, though they are open to hearing him out.