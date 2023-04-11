West Bengal: TMC exploring legal options after losing national party status | File Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) likely to take legal steps after their national status was withdrawn by Election Commission of India (ECI).

Talking to Free Press Journal, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukendu Sekhar Ray said, “It was a legal proceeding. The party had appeared before the ECI in the hearing and had submitted both oral and written arguments on various provisions of the statute. Thereafter, ECI passed a detailed order withdrawing the recognition of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) as a National Party but allowed it to continue as State Party in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura. The order is being pursued from legal and constitutional points of view. In the event, the party takes any further decision in the matter the same shall be made known.”

'NCP has 5 MP but it’s being tagged as a regional party'

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “NCP has 5 MP but it’s being tagged as a regional party. AAP has only one MP in Lok Sabha but is getting national status. TMC has almost 38 MPs combining both the Upper and Lower Houses but is tagged as regional. Senior party leaders are looking into the matter.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however slammed TMC for losing its national party tag.

'People of WB will not tolerate this government for long'

Taking to Twitter Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “I sincerely thank Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri @rajivkumarec Ji (IAS) & @ECISVEEP for derecognising @AITCofficial as a National Party. I raised this issue after the Tripura Elections as TMC failed to fulfill the criteria. When are you removing "AI" @AITCofficial?”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “TMC lost the national party status & will be recognised as a regional party. Didi’s aspiration to grow TMC finds no place as people know TMC runs a most corrupt, full of appeasement & terror govt. The Government's fall is also certain as people of WB will not tolerate this government for long.”

