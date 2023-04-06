TMC chief conducts meet of health officials, issues guidelines amid rising Covid cases | FPJ

Thane: Amid the rising Covid cases, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with the medical health officers of TMC on Wednesday and stressed on the need to be on the toes in the fight against the virus.

Bangar said, "The role of municipal health centres and their medical officers are important in convincing citizens and private doctors of their seriousness. Our first duty is to provide good patient care and prevent every possible covid death."

Covid preparedness guidelines

During the meeting, guidance was given to deal with the current situation. Also, guidance was given on how to plan in case the number of hospitalisations went up. Present during the meeting were TMC deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, deputy medical officer Dr. Smita Hamrajkar, Dr. Prasad Patil, Dr. Deepa Bhanjan and Dr. Manish Ubale along with the medical officers.

The Thane civic chief ordered to conduct Covid test for every person coming to Thane Civil Health Center and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. He said as the number of testing increases, we will be able to estimate the spread of the virus. Accordingly, the health system can be kept ready.

Bangar said that based on the current data, the number of patients is more in Anandnagar, Kalwa, Gandhinagar areas and medical officers in these areas need to stay more alert here.

"The Medical Health Officer has full authority to plan the work of the staff in the health center. Don't hire extra staff for covid. Get quality work from them. Everyone should take care that there will be no laxity during this period," said Bangar.

Bangar added, "The Responsibilities of the testing team should be defined. The concerned should get all the information from time-to-time about who did the test, who made the record, what was the follow-up. At the same time, we should be polite when talking to citizens, patients and private doctors. Utmost care should be taken to ensure that infected patients go to the hospital in an ambulance.

Bangar stressed in the meeting that there was no need to create an atmosphere of fear among people.