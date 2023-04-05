Six deaths in Thane due to Covid-19 and H3N2 in the last few days

File Photo

Thane: As the number of Corona and H3N3 Influenza patients is increasing in the city, there is increased concern among locals. The health system has also been alerted.

The number of active corona patients in the city stands at 334 and four of them have died. Also, 29 cases of influenza have been detected in the city so far and two of them have died. Overall, six patients have died in the city in the last few days.

Vaccination is considered important to prevent Covid, but there is lack of availability of Covaxin from April 1 and the CoviShield vaccine from February 1. In the last few days, the patients of with H3N2 Influenza along with corona are increasing. Currently, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has 2492 beds available for treating patients.

The health officer from TMC informed, "Currently, 334 new active patients of corona are seen in TMC jurisdiction. On Tuesday, 41 new Corona patients were found in the city. So far four people have died due to corona. In the last few days, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Also, the number of H3N2 influenza patients is increasing."

The health officer further added, "Although on Tuesday the TMC has no new patients of H3N2 but 29 patients with H3N2 have been found in the city. While five patients are undergoing treatment in a private hospital the number of people receiving treatment at home is nine. So far 13 patients have overcome this disease and two deaths have been registered."

Read Also Supreme Court permits lawyers work from home as COVID-19 cases surge