Navi Mumbai: 10 fresh COVID cases under NMMC report, active cases' tally reaches 110

After nearly five months, the number of active cases of COVID has crossed 100 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Under the civic agency limits, 10 fresh infections were reported on April 4.

The civic body has been conducting nearly 700 to 800 tests oer day.

Since last month, a spike in COVID cases has been recorded across the country and the authorities have been on alert.

The NMMC had shut down all the COVID care centres as the cases were under control; they may restart these centres. The civic chief has directed to ensure the availability of oxygen and other medicines.

BMC, TMC is restarting COVID war rooms

Meanwhile, civic agencies of Mumbai and other satellite cities like Thane have pulled up their socks and are restarting the COVID war rooms.

The BMC has directed all war rooms at Ward levels to keep an eye on those exhibiting COVID symptoms. Meanwhile, the BMC data showed that the city's test positivity rate is hovering between 12-15% daily.

Experts have linked the near 16-fold jump in the number of cases to the new variant XBB 1.16 which is driving cases globally.

State to conduct mock drills amid surge in cases

The spike in the number of cases prompted the Maharashtra Government to conduct mock drills in hospitals across all districts.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said the mock drill has been planned on April 13 and April 14. The move also comes after the Union government's last week directive about holding mock drills in hospitals to gauge the preparedness for tackling COVID.