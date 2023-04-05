Supreme Court permits lawyers to appear before court virtually as COVID cases surge

CJI DY Chandrachud | PTI

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Wednesday, said that lawyers are free to appear virtually in the court amid the rising number of COVID cases.

A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, citing the recent media reports, said the court is willing to allow advocates to appear before the court through the hybrid mode. The CJI said, "If the lawyers want to appear before the court, they can and they can also work in hybrid mode."

India on Wednesday, recorded 4,435 new infections which is the biggest single-day jump in nearly five months. Meanwhile the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent. While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.