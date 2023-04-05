 Supreme Court permits lawyers to appear before court virtually as COVID cases surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court permits lawyers to appear before court virtually as COVID cases surge

Supreme Court permits lawyers to appear before court virtually as COVID cases surge

A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, citing the recent media reports, said the court is willing to allow advocates to appear before the court through the hybrid mode.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
CJI DY Chandrachud | PTI

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Wednesday, said that lawyers are free to appear virtually in the court amid the rising number of COVID cases.

A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, citing the recent media reports, said the court is willing to allow advocates to appear before the court through the hybrid mode. The CJI said, "If the lawyers want to appear before the court, they can and they can also work in hybrid mode."

Read Also
Critical views cannot be termed anti-establishment: SC lifts Centre's ban on Malayalam news channel...
article-image

India on Wednesday, recorded 4,435 new infections which is the biggest single-day jump in nearly five months. Meanwhile the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent. While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Amid worrying surge in COVID cases, state government plans mock drills
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court permits lawyers to appear before court virtually as COVID cases surge

Supreme Court permits lawyers to appear before court virtually as COVID cases surge

West Bengal violence: Calcutta HC orders Central forces to be deployed during Hanuman Jayanti

West Bengal violence: Calcutta HC orders Central forces to be deployed during Hanuman Jayanti

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: MP Kapil Sibal takes a dig at NCERT deletions

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: MP Kapil Sibal takes a dig at NCERT deletions

VIDEO: Telangana BJP MLAs detained amid protests over Bandi Sanjay's arrest

VIDEO: Telangana BJP MLAs detained amid protests over Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Newly inaugurated Bengaluru metro station, flooded after rains

Newly inaugurated Bengaluru metro station, flooded after rains