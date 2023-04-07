West Bengal: TMC leader's family attacked with sharp weapon in Cooch Behar, 3 dead | ANI

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat-level leader Neelima Barman, her husband Bimal Barman (also an active member of TMC) and their daughter Runa Barman were hacked to death after being allegedly attacked by sharp weapon by some miscreants at Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district.

The couple's other daughter, Iti Barman is under treatment in the hospital. Three people have been arrested in the incident, Amit Verma, Addl SP, Cooch Behar said on Friday.

Prime accused had an affair with the victim's daughter

While Nilima Burman was an elected Gram Panchayat member for Trinamool Congress from Sitalkuchi, her husband was the Sitalkuchi block president of the Scheduled Caste/ Schedule Tribe/ Other Backward Class cell of the state's ruling party.

Additional district police superintendent Amit Verma said that the prime accused Bibhuti Bhusan Roy and two of his associates have already been arrested from the crime spot.

Further investigation is on, he added.

Meanwhile, as per the locals, Bibhuti Bhusan Roy was in a relationship with Iti, which her family strongly disapproved of.

This morning, on hearing screams, the neighbours rushed to the Burman's residence only to find the four family members lying on the grounds bleeding profusely and the three accused standing at the spot.

The neighbours nabbed the three and handed them over to the police.

Although there were frequent fights over the alleged affair, none could imagine that the matter would take such a tragic turn, the neighbours said.

(with IANS inputs)