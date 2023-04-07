Rajasthan: 4 killed in tractor-tempo collision in Alwar; locals protest | Representative pic

Rajasthan: A man and his three children were killed, while his wife was injured in a tractor collision in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday night. After the incident, the local people set the tractor on fire and also pelted stones at the police vehicle.

Alwar SP Anand Sharma said that due to the commotion, the bodies could not be sent to the mortuary immediately. He told that the tempo owner was going home with his family when it collided with a tractor in Kathumar area. Since the victims were local people, the residents of the area burnt the tractor.

Stones were pelted at police & fire brigade vehicles

When the police reached the spot along with the fire brigade, people pelted stones at it as well, in which a police vehicle was damaged. The SP said that people could be pacified with great difficulty.

Murari Rao, 40, his two sons and a daughter died on the spot, while his wife was seriously injured, another police officer said. She is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to the police, the accident took place near Sundayana under Bahtukala police station on Bhanokhar road. A tractor-trolley filled with sand hit the tempo. The seriously injured woman is undergoing treatment at Kathumar CHC.

On receiving the information of the incident, the police immediately reached the spot, but the angry people did not allow them to take action. Firefighters also ran away from the spot to save their lives. The villagers protested by keeping the dead bodies on the road. Murari had gone to Kathumar to see his sick child. The accident happened when he was returning home from there.

Details on the deceased ones

It is alleged that an illegal sand laden tractor-trolley coming from Mandawar near Sundayana Mod hit the tempo at 8 pm. Among those who died in the accident, Murari's daughter Krishna-14 years, son Nitesh-12 years, son Gaurav-10 years died on the spot. Murari succumbed to his injuries at the Kathumar CHC. Murari's wife Ladbai Kathumar is admitted in CHC, but her condition is critical.