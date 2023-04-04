Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral |

Jaipur: In a viral video emerging from Alwar, Rajasthan, a burqa-clad woman was seen thrashing a policeman who was reportedly drunk. The woman was seen raining slaps on the policeman in a busy market near Gopal market.

As per an India TV report, the police constable was in an inebriated state and the reason behind the woman getting angry on him and slapping him is not clear yet. The constable is seen trying to reason with the angry woman but it doesn't seem to be working. A huge crowd is gathered around her wherein some look equally angry as the woman while some are shooting videos on their mobile phone.

Constable not turning up for duty

The constable has been identified as Rahul, city CO Narayan Singh said, further adding that he has been deployed at NEB police station and did not turn up for duty on the day he was spotted being beaten up. No complaint in the matter has been received either from the woman or the cop. The constable has still not turned up for work and a departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter, Singh added.

