Protest with donkeys at Matsya University in Alwar goes viral; Read here

Alwar: Students of Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University in Alwar are protesting against the university administration, the students staged a unique type of protest to meet their demands.

The Students can be seen with donkeys, over alleged corruption and other irregularities in the university.

The students can bee seen with the banner of indefinite protest at the site by All Students federation of the University.

The tweet by ANI is going viral on the micro blogging site, "Rajasthan | Students of Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University in Alwar stage a unique protest, with donkeys, over alleged corruption and other irregularities in the university. The students are on an indefinite protest."

According to the Zee Rajasthan report, a week ago the students of the university were protesting by burying themselves under the earth, only their face was visible.

They were protesting due to the rigged nature of the administration. The authorities despite High court order and getting NOC from the state government is not accepting examination applications forms from the college students affiliated to the university.

Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra is the Chancellor of the University whereas Prof. Sheel Sindhu Pandey is the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Recently Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued orders for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in two universities. Ramesh Chandra was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Bharatpur while Sheel Sindhu Pandey took over the role at Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Alwar.

