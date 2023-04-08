 West Bengal: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee plans to send one crore letters of common people to PM
"We will then see if the Centre can stop us from entering," says Abhishek Banerjee.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
West Bengal: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee plans to send one crore letters of common people to PM

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to make a list of those who have not got their daily wages from 100 days work.

“Ask the families to write a letter and collect them. We will send these letters to the Prime Minister. One crore letters from the people of Bengal will be sent to the Prime Minister demanding our share of funds." Abhishek said.

"I will take all these letters to the Central government in Delhi. We will then see if the Centre can stop us from entering with letters from one crore people of Bengal. If needed we will hold protests in the national capital,” said Banerjee also mentioning that this outreach drive to start the letter signed will start on April 15.

'Giriraj Singh didn’t have the guts to meet us'

Taking potshots at Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Banerjee mentioned, “Three days back, along with 25 MPs, I went to Delhi and tried to meet the Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh. However, he didn’t give us an appointment, even though he was in Delhi. That is because Giriraj Singh didn’t have the guts to meet us.”

The TMC national secretary also mentioned that soon the ruling party will agitate if the provident fund of tea workers is not given soon.

