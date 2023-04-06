TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee warns of bigger protest if fund for MGNREGA not released | Photo: Twitter Image

A delegation of 25 MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday went to meet the Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh to demand the backlog dues of the MGNREGA at Krishak Bhawan in the national capital.

TMC national secretary and Diamond Harbor MP Abhishek Banerjee warned of bigger protests if the money was not disbursed soon.

Banerjee alleges BJP ministers created ruckus in Delhi

“Bengal is the only state where the backlogs are not being given. Upon arrival at the ministry’s office, we found that neither the Union Minister nor the Minister of State were present. ₹7,000 crore is due to West Bengal, as a result of which 17 lakh families have been suffering for over a year,” said Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders from Bengal visited Delhi and citing ‘corruption’ created a ruckus stating that central funds should not be released to Bengal.

Opposition in Bengal is against releasing funds: Secretary

“If the Centre doesn’t release our funds at the earliest, we, along with the lakhs of workers of the 100 Days' Scheme, will come here and sit in a dharna. In the coming days, we will stage a huge protest in Delhi if our funds are not released," Banerjee has warned.

One of the secretaries of the department said that they wanted to release the funds, but the Opposition in Bengal, that is the BJP, is against this decision. I don’t know if he has said this willingly or it just slipped from his mouth,” further mentioned the TMC national secretary also mentioning that the centre can probe the alleged corruption and take action against those practicing it.