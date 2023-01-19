West Bengal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee writes letter to ECI, asks it to avoid hasty decision on remote voting

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that the hasty decision on ‘remote voting’ might have damaging effects.



Banerjee in his letter has mentioned that remote voting - besides the legal caveats of who is a domestic migrant - raises pertinent questions on the transparency and sanctity of the entire election process.



“Millions of voters in this country deserve to register their valuable vote in a free and fair manner. They will be able to do so only when they have confidence in the voting process. Remote voting threatens that very trust, it seems like a move that is more attuned to benefiting a certain political party or platform rather than the people,” he stated.



Banerjee advocated for strict monitoring of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as he feels that in absence of the same, several political parties can manipulate proceedings.



Highlighting chances of EVM tampering in remote voting, the TMC national secretary in his letter further said, “Our democracy cannot be toyed with for the narrow interests of a powerful few. If indeed the EC wants to improve voter participation, it must look for avenues that instill faith among our people and improve their access to polling in their home states.

