West Bengal SSC Scam: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on rice mills, fake bank accounts

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) got TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in their custody, ED on Wednesday at different phases quizzed Mondal at their headquarters.

According to ED sources, as per instruction of judge Rakesh Kumar, Mondal was also taken for a medical test.

“Questions about rice mills, and fake bank accounts were asked to Mondal. Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal while she was quizzed said that she didn’t know anything. Probe was done in phases and videography was done,” said the central agency sources.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, posting a video of Mondal, BJP national spokesperson Anupam Hazra said, “In school while learning tenses in English we have seen that the tense changes if ‘ED’ is attached to it. We have read then but understood now.”

TMC confident of winning in Birbhum despite scam

On the other hand, TMC MLA Madan Mitra said that he has the capability to make TMC win Birbhum.

“If one Anubrata Mondal is not there, hundreds of Madan Mitra and Debangshu Bhattacharya are there. I can stay in Birbhum for a month and make TMC win there,” said Mitra.

Slamming Mitra’s comment, senior CPI (M) Leader Sujan Chakraborty said that TMC has lost in Sagardighi and soon TMC will ‘drown in sea’.

It may be recalled that after several dramas Mondal was given three days ED custody by session judge Rakesh Kumar and will be produced before Rouse Avenue court on March 10.