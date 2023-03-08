e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal SSC Scam: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on rice mills, fake bank accounts

West Bengal SSC Scam: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on rice mills, fake bank accounts

Anubrata Mondal was given three days ED custody by session judge Rakesh Kumar and will be produced before Rouse Avenue court on March 10.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) got TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in their custody, ED on Wednesday at different phases quizzed Mondal at their headquarters.

According to ED sources, as per instruction of judge Rakesh Kumar, Mondal was also taken for a medical test.

“Questions about rice mills, and fake bank accounts were asked to Mondal. Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal while she was quizzed said that she didn’t know anything. Probe was done in phases and videography was done,” said the central agency sources.

Read Also
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to ED custody till March 10
article-image

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, posting a video of Mondal, BJP national spokesperson Anupam Hazra said, “In school while learning tenses in English we have seen that the tense changes if ‘ED’ is attached to it. We have read then but understood now.”

TMC confident of winning in Birbhum despite scam

On the other hand, TMC MLA Madan Mitra said that he has the capability to make TMC win Birbhum.

“If one Anubrata Mondal is not there, hundreds of Madan Mitra and Debangshu Bhattacharya are there. I can stay in Birbhum for a month and make TMC win there,” said Mitra.

Slamming Mitra’s comment, senior CPI (M) Leader Sujan Chakraborty said that TMC has lost in Sagardighi and soon TMC will ‘drown in sea’.

It may be recalled that after several dramas Mondal was given three days ED custody by session judge Rakesh Kumar and will be produced before Rouse Avenue court on March 10.

Read Also
West Bengal: Anubrata Mondal runs party from jail, alleges TMC leader
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal SSC Scam: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on rice mills, fake bank accounts

West Bengal SSC Scam: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on rice mills, fake bank accounts

WATCH: Australian PM Anthony Albanese celebrates Holi in Gujarat

WATCH: Australian PM Anthony Albanese celebrates Holi in Gujarat

YouTuber shares staged video of Bihari workers beaten in Tamil Nadu, Police reacts

YouTuber shares staged video of Bihari workers beaten in Tamil Nadu, Police reacts

Sharad Pawar's NCP backs NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland

Sharad Pawar's NCP backs NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot refuses to accept demands of war widows, accuses BJP of politicising issue

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot refuses to accept demands of war widows, accuses BJP of politicising issue