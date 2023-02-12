West Bengal: Anubrata Mondal runs party from jail, alleges TMC leader

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

Birbhum TMC president Anubrata Mondal could be guiding the functioning of the party in the district though he is in jail, party leader Kajal Sheikh, who has been inducted in the core committee of the district, alleged on Sunday.

The meeting of the core committee is not being held despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction, Sheikh alleged. “The chief minister had said that a core committee meeting should be held and had asked party leaders to be in the party office. Our party MLA Bikash Roychowdhury said the party is functioning the way Birbhum TMC president Anubrata Mondal runs it. Maybe he talks with Mondal even when he is in jail,” said Sheikh.

Roychowdhury denied the allegation and said that Mondal had made TMC strong in Birbhum. “Whatever Kajal Sheikh had said is not true. The truth is TMC is strongest in Birbhum and Mondal made the party strong here,” he said.

Sheikh, a rival of Mondal, was inducted into the core committee during the recent Birbhum visit of Banerjee.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that no one should be surprised if Mondal is running the party from jail. “The central agency is trying to take Mondal to Tihar jail for further probing. It is no surprise that Mondal is running the party from jail as he is still TMC Birbhum district president,” he said.

