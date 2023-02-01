Arrest of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal: Mamata Banerjee says will ‘personally’ take care of Birbhum; later makes tea at a stall

After the programme, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen making direct connect with that people by making tea and serving them. | FPJ

After the arrest of TMC Birbhum strongmen Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee for the first time visited Birbhum and said that she will ‘personally’ take care of Birbhum.

“I want to tell the people of Birbhum that if the Central government thinks by putting one or two leaders in jail, they will be able to defeat us, they have never been more wrong. It is the people who vote for us. In the absence of these leaders, I will personally take care of Birbhum district,” said Mamata.

Stating that she will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Visva Bharati issue, the TMC chairperson mentioned that she will always stand for the young students.

“During the Covid pandemic students had returned from Ukraine. There was no one to help them back then, so I stepped in and made sure that their education was not hampered at any cost. On Tuesday I was in Visva-Bharati. There, the varsity administration is busy suspending students. Some of them are facing marks reduction, while others are being suspended. Teachers have also been terminated,” added the TMC chairperson.

After the programme, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen making direct connect with that people by making tea and serving them.

