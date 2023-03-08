TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to ED custody till March 10

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

New Delhi: Arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal gets three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. On March 10 Mondal will be produced at Rouse Avenue Court.

Talking to the media, lawyer of Mondal said that though the central agency demanded 14 days custody of Mondal but the judge Rakesh Kumar had granted three days custody to the central agency.

“ED has mentioned four grounds and I have mentioned that the central agency has no grounds on which they are arguing. The production warrant was issued in December last year. The lawyers can meet Mondal each day for half an hour and daily medical checkup will be done of Mondal,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer also mentioned that no proper medical test was done on Mondal in the national capital.

“Calcutta High court had ordered a proper medical test of Mondal. There were three doctors while testing Mondal in Kolkata but in Delhi there was only one. This is breaking of the Calcutta High Court’s order,” further mentioned the lawyer.

The lawyer of the arrested TMC leader also claimed that Mondal had complained of breathlessness in front of him.

It may be noted that from Delhi airport the ED officials directly took Mondal to their headquarters and later from the back gate took Mondal to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical examination.

After the medical examination, hearing of Mondal was done virtually from ED’s office but after the objection raised by Mondal’s lawyer, physical hearing was organized at Session Judge Rakesh Kumar’s residence during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the central agency sources, since court is closed on Wednesday for Holi, the agency wanted to hold the hearing late evening on Tuesday.

“Probing Mondal on money trail in the cattle smuggling scam is necessary,” said the ED sources.