Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspended JDS Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Expected To Return On May 3

Bengaluru: Disgraced Hassan JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, is expected to return to India on May 3rd and appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual assault case filed against him.

Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister and NDA nominee for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, is accused of sexually assaulting several women besides recording the acts on his mobile phone. Hours before the Karnataka government announced the decision to set up a SIT, Prajwal had fled the country and reached Frankfurt, Germany.

Understanding the grave allegations against MP Prajwal Revanna, our government has swiftly formed a Special Investigation Team to ensure a thorough investigation.



As the accused is absconding and reports suggest he has moved out of the country, I have written a letter to… pic.twitter.com/wQ1KVEkWBu — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 1, 2024

Late on Tuesday night, the SIT pasted a notice on the door of the residence of former minister and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, asking him to appear before the SIT in connection with a case filed by a 47-year-old woman and one of his former cooks and a distant relative. Revanna is accused number one while his son Prajwal is accused number 2 in the case.

The JD(S) lawmaker is likely to appear before the SIT on Thursday. Through his advocates, Prajwal, however, sought seven days time to appear before the SIT

On X Prajwal said: "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to the CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asking the latter to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Prajwal.

"You must be aware of the serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of innumerable women by the sitting Hassan Lok Sabha MP and the NDA candidate, Prajwal Revanna. The allegations that the MP and NDA candidate is facing are horrific and shameful and these have shaken the conscience of the country,'' Siddaramaiah wrote in the letter.

"Sensing impending police case and arrest, Prajawal fled the country hours before SIT was set up, the CM said, adding that the accused is using a diplomatic passport.''

Speaking to the media before writing the letter to the PM, Siddaramaiah said that he didn't want to make any comments until the SIT completes its probe. He, however, accused Deve Gowda of sending his disgraced grandson abroad.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's Statement

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also said that "there was no question of protecting anyone, including Prajwal." He was reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about why the Congress government in Karnataka did not take any action against Prajwal before he left the country.

"The SIT has issued notice under Section 41A of the CrPC. Within 24 hours they will have to appear," Parameshwara said, adding that the government will follow the procedure to get the accused back in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked Amit Shah to clear his stand on whether the BJP wants an alliance with the JD(S) or not.