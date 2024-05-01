Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: Expelled JDS Leader Says ‘Informed CID I’m Not In Bengaluru To Attend Inquiry; Truth Will Prevail Soon’

Prajwal Revanna, whose alleged sex-tapes have caused a massive political controversy in Karnataka and the country, took to X and posted about the controversy. He informed in his post that he has communicated to CID Bangalore about his inavailability through his advocate.
"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon," said Prajwal in a post on X.
Prajwal was expelled by the Janata Dal (Secular) after the controversy surfaced. Prajwal is said to have fled to Germany.
